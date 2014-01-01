Skip to main content
Melanie Griffith Reveals Epilepsy Diagnosis
'I was extremely stressed out,' the actress said.
Melanie Griffith Celebrates 60th Birthday in Style, Looks Ageless in Sexy Red Dress -- See the Pics!
The 'Working Girl' star looked fabulous as she arrived at her birthday dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.
Melanie Griffith Sizzles in Sexy Red Dress on Her 60th Birthday -- See the Pic!
The actress celebrated her birthday with pals like Kris Jenner.
Melanie Griffith Celebrates 60th Birthday With Uplifting Message: 'Sending Love and Happiness'
The actress turned 60 on Aug. 9.
Melanie Griffith Shows Off Her Toned Figure in New Instagram Selfie - See Her Rock-Hard Abs!
The 59-year-old actress is all about staying healthy.
Melanie Griffith Owns Up to Bad Plastic Surgery: 'Hopefully, I Look More Normal Now'
The actress opens up to 'PORTER,' also talking her battle with addiction and her split from Antonio Banderas.
Melanie Griffith Talks Cosmetic Surgery Regrets, Addiction and Dating Post-Divorce
The 59-year-old actress admits that she hasn't been on a date in two years.
Dakota Johnson Reveals 'Fifty Shades Darker' Has a 'Surprise' Tribute to Mom Melanie Griffith
The 27-year-old actress admits that she's not even sure her mother will ever see the "homage."
Dakota Johnson Teases Homage to Mom Melanie Griffith in 'Fifty Shades Darker'
The actress says audiences should catch the tribute pretty easily.
Ciara Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Figure-Hugging Ensemble
The pregnant singer is glowing as she steps out for dinner in West Hollywood, California.
Brad Pitt Steps Out Amid Reports He's Spending More Time With His Kids
The 'Allied' star appears to be in high spirits amid reports he is seeing his six children more.
Melanie Griffith Flaunts Killer Legs in Black Ensemble
The 59-year-old actress was snapped while out at Hollywood hotspot, Craig's restaurant.
Melanie Griffith Shows Off Crazy Long Legs in Chic LBD -- See the Pic!
The 59-year-old actress has still got it!
Melanie Griffith Celebrates Mom Tippi Hedren's Birthday -- See How Gorgeous She Remains at 87!
While Hedren celebrated her birthday surrounded by her grandchildren, the whole family recently got together for Christmas.
