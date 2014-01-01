Skip to main content
Natalie Cole
The
Latest
in Natalie Cole
Natalie Cole's Son Robert Yancy Dies at 39
Yancy died of a heart attack on Monday.
EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Cole's Sisters Respond to GRAMMYs After Show Defends Tribute: 'She Deserved Better'
Timolin and Casey Cole are still upset over Natalie Cole's GRAMMY tribute.
EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Cole's Family Still Calls GRAMMYs Tribute 'Glaringly Lackluster' After Producers Defend It
They say the 'good intentions... did not come through.'
EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Cole's Sisters Speak Out on 'Disrespectful' GRAMMYs Tribute
The 'Unforgettable' singer did not receive a solo tribute, but was included in the telecast's 'In Memoriam' segment.
EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Cole's Family Outraged Over GRAMMYs' 'Disrespectful' Tribute to Late Singer
Celebrities and fans also voiced their disappointment that the singer wasn't honored with a special tribute.
Natalie Cole's Family and Friends Gather in Los Angeles to Celebrate the Legendary Singer's Life
The moving 'celebration of life' featured the singer's favorite people and songs.
Natalie Cole's Family Reveals Cause of Singer's Death
Cole died at the age of 65 on New Year's Eve
Natalie Cole's Family Releases Singer's Cause of Death
The 65-year-old singer, who died on New Year's Eve, suffered from a 'serious and progressive disorder' that led to heart failure.
EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Cole's Sisters Open Up About Their Last Days With the Legendary Singer
Following Natalie Cole's death, ET sat down with her sisters Timolin and Casey, who revealed why their sister suffered in secret.
EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Cole's Sisters Reveal Why She Kept Her Illness a Secret
Following the singer's death, ET sat down with her sisters Timolin and Casey, who revealed why their sister suffered in secret.
Smokey Robinson Remembers Natalie Cole: She Was 'One of Our Greatest Musical Icons'
Robinson revealed what he would miss the most about his longtime friend.
Dionne Warwick, Star Jones and Other Celebs Remember Natalie Cole
The singer of "Unforgettable" and "This Will Be", among other iconic songs, has died.
Singer Natalie Cole Dead at 65
The singer of "Unforgettable" and "This Will Be", among other iconic songs, has died.
Stars We've Lost in 2015
ET remembers the celebrities who died this year.
