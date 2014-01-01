Skip to main content
Nelly
The
Latest
in Nelly
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
Nelly Plans to Sue After Alleged Rape Case Dropped (Exclusive)
The rapper is pursuing litigation, claiming economic loss and damage to his reputation, Nelly's lawyer tells ET.
Nelly's Rape Case Dropped by Prosecutors
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released a statement to ET about the case.
Woman Who Accused Nelly of Rape Wants to Drop the Case, Will Not Testify
The woman who accused rapper Nelly of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus in Washington last weekend has told the local police that she will not testify against him, and wishes to end the investigation.
The Ladies of 'The Platinum Life' Talk Love, Heartbreak & Drama on New Reality Series (Exclusive)
Ahead of Sunday's premiere, the queens of the hip-hop scene explain what they hope fans will learn about them!
Nelly Talks Tour Life, Keeping Music 'Fresh' & What Makes His Girlfriend Stand Out From the Rest (Exclusive)
ET interviewed the 42-year-old rapper inside his tour bus during the 'Smooth Tour' stop in Anaheim, California.
Rapper Nelly Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault
The 42-year-old rapper was taken into custody early Saturday morning. His lawyer tells ET the allegations are 'completely fabricated.'
Nelly Speaks Out After Arrest For Alleged Sexual Assault: 'I Am Innocent'
The 42-year-old rapper's lawyer told ET that he was confident 'there will be no charges.'
Nelly Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault
The 42-year-old rapper is currently touring with Florida Georgia Line.
Taylor Swift Sings a Duet With Nelly at Bestie Karlie Kloss' Birthday Party!
Swift sang Kelly Rowland's verses in Nelly's hit 'Dilemma.'
Taylor Swift Surprises Audience With Nelly, Raps and Dances to 'Hot in Herre' With Haim
The 25-year-old heated up the stage with Nelly on Tuesday in St. Louis!
Taylor Swift Brought Nelly Onstage and Totally Killed It Dancing to 'Hot in Herre' With Haim
Taylor Swift keeps on bringing out major surprise guests during her 1989 World Tour.
Rapper Nelly Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Tennessee
The "Hot In Herre" rapper is in some hot water.
Inside NKOTB Tour Rehearsals: 'Our Audience Is Always Part of Our Show'
The countdown is on to opening night of 'The Main Event' tour!
