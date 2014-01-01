Skip to main content
Nicky Hilton
The
Latest
in Nicky Hilton
Celebrity Pregnancy Styles
These moms-to-be look oh-so-stylish. See some of their best looks!
Paris Hilton Says Sister Nicky's Newborn Daughter Has Given Her 'Baby Fever' (Exclusive)
ET spoke with the famous sisters at the New York screening of 'Black Panther' on Tuesday.
Paris and Nicky Hilton Talk Wedding Planning and Babies! (Exclusive)
ET spoke with the famous sisters at the New York City screening of 'Black Panther' on Tuesday. The latest Marvel film is in theaters Feb. 16.
Nicky Hilton Shares First Pic of 7-Week-Old Daughter Teddy
The new mom introduced the world to her little girl with a sweet snapshot posted to Instagram on Monday.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Daughter Lily-Grace Are Totally Twinning!
The famous heiress and her mini me daughter are giving us all the feels.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Daughter Lily-Grace Are Total Twins at the Beach!
The mama and her mini-me are giving off total beach vibes!
Nicky Hilton Welcomes Baby No.2 -- Find Out Her Daughter's Name!
The 34-year-old star gave birth to her second child with husband, James Rothschild, on Dec. 20.
Nicky Hilton Welcomes Daughter With Husband James Rothschild
The 34-year-old businesswoman revealed on Twitter Friday that she and her husband welcomed a baby girl, Teddy, just ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Nicky Hilton Celebrates With Sister Paris at Baby Shower With Guests Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards
Nicky kept her baby’s gender a secret in more ways than one.
Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild Are Expecting Baby No. 2!
A rep tells ET the two are 'thrilled about the new addition' to their family.
Blake Lively Is Lovely in Bright Yellow Strapless Gown at Ballet Gala: See the Stunning Look!
Katie Holmes and Nicky Hilton also attended the the New York event on Monday.
Nicky Hilton Flashes Her Incredible Post-Baby Body in Gym Selfie
Hilton looks amazing after welcoming her 10-month-old daughter Lily.
Celebs' Epic Winter Getaways
From snow to surf, stars got away for the holidays -- and their pics are jealousy-inducing!
Sisters Unite! Paris and Nicky Hilton Look Adorable in First Big Post-Baby Outing at NYFW
Now this is our kind of sister act!
