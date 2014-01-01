Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Olivier Martinez
The
Latest
in Olivier Martinez
Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings
Here's a look at the stars who kept their nuptials hush-hush.
Halle Berry Says She Feels 'Guilty' After Three Failed Marriages: 'I've Suffered a Lot of Pain and Anguish'
The Oscar-winning actress is grateful for the lessons she's learned.
Halle Berry's Divorce From Olivier Martinez Officially Finalized Before the New Year at Actress' Request
After more than a year, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are reportedly officially divorced.
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Finalize Divorce
The 50-year-old actress and her ex are officially over.
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's Divorce Proceedings May Be Dismissed by Court -- Find Out Why!
The two both filed divorce papers in October 2015.
Halle Berry Speaks Out for First Time Since Split
After making her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Olivier Martinez on Tuesday night, Halle Berry stepped out on Wednesday for the first time without her wedding ring.
Halle Berry Stuns in First Public Appearance Since Announcing Divorce
The 49-year-old looked stunning on Tuesday, stepping out for her first public appearance since filing for divorce.
Halle Berry Steps Out Amid Divorce and Looks Stunning!
The 49-year-old was also spotted wearing a ring on 'that' finger.
Halle Berry Looks Amazing as She Steps Out After Divorce Wearing Ring
The 49-year-old actress showed off her fit physique in a black halter top, gray trousers and one other noticeable accessory.
3 Questions We Still Have About Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's Split
Halle Berry's third divorce might be her strangest split yet.
Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Divorce: A Timeline of Their 2-Year Marriage
As Halle Berry splits from her husband of two years, Olivier Martinez, ET is looking back on their marriage.
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Look Happy and Affectionate in Last Sighting Before Divorce Announcement
This is Halle's third divorce.
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Are Divorcing After 2 Years of Marriage
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez call it quits after two years of marriage.
Is Halle Berry Headed for a Split? Star's Wedding Ring Suddenly Reappears for Big Interview
We all have our own favorite Robert Redford movies, but which one does he like best?
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Olivier Martinez