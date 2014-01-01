Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
One Direction
The
Latest
in One Direction
Zayn Malik Teases Moody New Music -- Hear the Clips
Bring on his new album!
Liam Payne and Niall Horan Wish Harry Styles a Happy Birthday
One Direction went on hiatus in early 2016, but most of the band has remained on good terms.
Liam Payne on Celebrating His Son's First Christmas and Reuniting With Niall Horan (Exclusive)
The former bandmates are clearly still close.
Liam Payne on Celebrating Son Bear's 1st Christmas & Reuniting With Niall Horan (Exclusive)
The former One Direction heartthrob chatted with ET at KIIS FM's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2017.
Niall Horan on Finding Solo Success Without One Direction (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the former 1D singer at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.
Subscribe to One Direction