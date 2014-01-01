Skip to main content
Paul Rudd
The
Latest
in Paul Rudd
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer: Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd Team Up and Shrink Down
The first trailer for the 'Ant-Man' sequel is here! The Peyton Reed-directed Marvel flick hits theaters July 2018.
'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer: Marvel Releases First Look at Biggest Superhero Movie Ever
The Avengers unite with the Guardians of the Galaxy in a team-up featuring nearly every Marvel superhero ever, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and more!
EXCLUSIVE: Beth Dover Talks 'OITNB,' Starring in 'Wet Hot American Summer' Sequel With Husband Joe Lo Truglio
Plus, hear her thoughts on what would happen if the two Netflix series crossed over!
EXCLUSIVE: Watch Adam Levine's Hilarious Cameo in 'Fun Mom Dinner'
ET has your first look at the new comedy starring Molly Shannon, Toni Collette and Paul Rudd.
EXCLUSIVE: Molly Shannon and Toni Collette Go From Preschool to Sex, Drugs & Karaoke in 'Fun Mom Dinner' Trail
Katie Aselton, Bridget Everett and Adam Levine also star in the comedy, which is in select theaters on Aug. 4.
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Moms of 'Fun Mom Dinner' -- and Check Out the Movie's Poster!
Screenwriter Julie Rudd talks to ET about casting Molly Shannon and Toni Collette in her 'love letter to moms.'
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The Moment She Knew She Made It and It Adorably Involves Paul Rudd
The 26-year-old actress is a big fan of the 'Ant-Man' star.
Kate Hudson, Ryan Gosling and Paul Rudd Laugh Off Jimmy Kimmel's Latest 'Mean Tweets'
In a hilarious new installment of 'Celebrities Read Mean Tweets,' some of Hollywood's biggest stars call out their online haters.
Watch Paul Rudd, Danny McBride, Nick Kroll and Others Try to Imitate Seth Rogen's Laugh
ET asked several stars to give their best impression at the 'Sausage Party' premiere.
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Rudd Gushes Over Brie Larson Joining Marvel Universe: 'We're Very Lucky'
The 47-year-old actor talks to ET about the Oscar winner's role as 'Captain Marvel.'
Paul Rudd and James Van Der Beek Have Home Run Outings During Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City
The seventh annual event, put on by Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, and David Koechner, raises money for Children's Mercy in Kansas City.
Star Sightings - May 2016
Here's what it looks like to live like an A-lister!
The 6 Most Adorable Moments From the 2016 'Red Nose Day' Telethon
This year's fundraiser was a wild success! Take a look at the cute moments that made it so much fun!
