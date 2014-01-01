Skip to main content
Paula Abdul
The
Latest
in Paula Abdul
Paula Abdul's Mother Dies at 85
The concert pianist died on Sunday in California, ET has learned.
The Most Unconventional Golden Globe Looks of All Time
A look back at some of the most unforgettable ensembles from the awards show.
What Paula Abdul Thinks of the 'American Idol' Reboot's Judging Panel (Exclusive)
The return of 'Idol' is fast approaching on March 11.
Paula Abdul Weighs in on ‘Incredible’ New 'American Idol' Judges (Exclusive)
ET grilled the former 'American Idol' star on what she thinks about the reboot's new judges.
Paula Abdul Cancels Performance Due to an Injury, Tells Fans I 'Will Miss You While I Recover'
The 54-year-old singer took to social media to apologize for missing the Colorado show.
Paula Abdul on Working With Her Superfan Jenna Dewan-Tatum on 'Lip Sync Battle': 'She's a Bright Light'
Abdul proved she's still got it when she lit up the 'Lip Sync Battle' stage with one of her biggest celebrity admirers.
EXCLUSIVE: Paula Abdul on Meeting Her Superfan Jenna Dewan Tatum: 'She's a Bright Light'
The two shared the stage during Dewan Tatum's 'Lip Sync Battle' performance last year.
Jenna Dewan Can't Keep Her Cool Hanging Out With Paula Abdul & NKOTB -- See Her Fangirl Snaps!
The 'World of Dance' host's '10-year-old self' was freaking out Friday night in Los Angeles.
EXCLUSIVE: Paula Abdul Would Be I nterested in Being a Mentor on ABC's 'American Idol'
The former judge also shares her opinion on Katy Perry's big paycheck!
Carrie Underwood Reunites With 'American Idol' Judge Paula Abdul Amid Show's Reboot
The country crooner caught up with the "Opposites Attract" singer amid talks of who will judge the new 'Idol.'
EXCLUSIVE: New Kids on the Block Reveal the Hilarious Tour Prank They Haven't Outgrown
ET was with the guys as they rehearsed for their upcoming Total Package Tour with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.
EXCLUSIVE: New Kids on the Block Talk Defying 'Dad Bods' and Touring in Your 40s
NKOTB is gearing up for their new headlining tour with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, which kicks off May 12.
Celebs Remember Prince on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death
One year after Prince's tragic passing, famous fans are honoring his legacy.
EXCLUSIVE: New Kids on the Block and Paula Abdul Talk Bringing 'Happiness Back to the World' With New Tour
NKOTB are headed back on tour next summer and they're bringing Abdul and Boyz II Men along for the ride!
