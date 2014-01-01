Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Peter Sarsgaard
The
Latest
in Peter Sarsgaard
Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings
Here's a look at the stars who kept their nuptials hush-hush.
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt Is the Ultimate Travel Companion
Chris Pratt - bonafide action star, devoted husband and father, former television heartthrob and...world's best travel companion?
Peter Sarsgaard: Why I Dislike the Term 'Eco-terrorism'
Peter Sarsgaard gives his definition of terrorism while chatting about his new environmental film 'Night Moves.'
Exclusive 'Lovelace' Clip: Out of the Comfort Zone
Exclusive 'Lovelace' Clip: Out of the Comfort Zone
'Lovelace' Stars on Amanda's Amazing Performance
'Lovelace' Stars on Amanda's Amazing Performance
Let's Talk About Sex: Amanda On 'Lovelace' Nudity
Let's Talk About Sex: Amanda On 'Lovelace' Nudity
New Trailer: Amanda Gets Deep for 'Lovelace'
New Trailer: Amanda Gets Deep for 'Lovelace'
Does Amanda Seyfried Disrobe in 'Lovelace' Clip?
Does Amanda Seyfried Disrobe in 'Lovelace' Clip?
Maggie Gyllenhaal Welcomes Baby Girl
Maggie Gyllenhaal Welcomes Baby Girl
Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Having a Girl
Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Having a Girl
Maggie Gyllenhaal is Pregnant!
Maggie Gyllenhaal is Pregnant!
'Green Lantern' Stars Dish on Ryan Reynolds' Mystery Diet
'Green Lantern' Stars Dish on Ryan Reynolds' Mystery Diet
Subscribe to Peter Sarsgaard