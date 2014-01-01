Skip to main content
Rebecca Gayheart
The
Latest
in Rebecca Gayheart
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2018 -- So Far!
See which stars have called it quits just this year.
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Divorcing After 14 Years of Marriage
The couple have two young daughters together.
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane Makes First Appearance Since Depression Announcement, Rebecca Gayheart Talks Family Date
The 44-year-old actor made a rare public appearance on Saturday night.
Eric Dane Opens Up About Nude Tape and Rehab Scandals
Eric Dane opens up about his bad boy past.
Diane Kruger, Tom Arnold and More Talk Second Chances at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball
Celebs talk the importance of getting second chances in their own personal lives at the 13th Annual Chrysalis Ball in Los Angeles.
Meet the Clueless Parents in G.B.F. Exclusive Clip
Meet the Clueless Parents in G.B.F. Exclusive Clip
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Welcome Baby Girl
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Welcome Baby Girl
Dane & Gayheart Safe after Tree Crashes into Home
Dane & Gayheart Safe after Tree Crashes into Home
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Eric Dane Enters Rehab
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Eric Dane Enters Rehab
