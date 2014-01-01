Skip to main content
Rihanna
The
Latest
in Rihanna
Rihanna's Fiercest Looks
Check out some of the songstress' most epic fashion choices.
On Trend: Pajamas in Public
Sleepwear never looked so good in daylight hours.
Rihanna Rocks Makeup-Free Comfy Look at Airport
The 'Diamonds' singer dresses down for the airport -- and somehow glows despite wearing almost no makeup except for lip gloss!
Inside Rihanna's Fabulous 30th Birthday Celebration
The 'ANTI' singer was the star of the show at the elegant NYC extravaganza -- featuring a special performance by Toni Braxton!
Rihanna Dedicates 30th Birthday to Her Mom With Heartwarming Instagram Post
The singer made sure to share her love and appreciation for her mom in a touching message posted to Instagram on Tuesday.
Rihanna Wears 'I Hate Rihanna' T-Shirt to Commemorate Last Moments of Her 20s
The R&B singer was ready to make a "bad decision."
Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Bods
These ladies know how to beat the heat in the hottest way possible!
Rihanna Reunites With French President Emmanuel Macron for Global Education Funding
The pop star and humanitarian continued her work to bring education equality to the world's poorest children at the Global Partnership for Education conference in Senegal.
Inside the 2018 GRAMMYs After-Parties
How Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith and more celebs spent their night post-GRAMMYs.
Pink's Daughter Willow Met Rihanna Backstage at the GRAMMYs and It's the Cutest
Pink definitely won the coolest mom award after introducing her 6-year-old daughter to her idol.
Rihanna Hits Up the GRAMMY After Party with Rumored Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel
The GRAMMY winner was spotted leaving 1Oak Nightclub in New York City after her big win on Sunday night.
Rihanna Parties With Rumored Beau Hassan Jameel at Post-GRAMMYs Bash: Pics!
The two spent the night partying together at 1 Oak nightclub in New York City.
Rihanna Wins Most Meme-able Performance at 2018 GRAMMYs -- See Twitter's Best Reactions
Damn, RiRi!
The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at 2018 GRAMMYs
Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Hailee Steinfeld and more rocked some of the most memorable looks during music's biggest night on Sunday.
