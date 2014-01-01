Skip to main content
Rose McGowan
The
Latest
in Rose McGowan
Rose McGowan Breaks Silence on Death of Former Manager
Jill Messick died by suicide on Wednesday.
Rose McGowan Tells All in New Memoir ‘Brave’: 14 Shocking Allegations
The actress and activist details some of her life’s biggest horrors -- from growing up in a cult to allegedly being sexually assaulted.
Rose McGowan Details Alleged Attack by Harvey Weinstein in New Book
In her new book, 'Brave,' the 44-year-old actress graphically describes the alleged rape she claims occurred inside Weinstein's Sundance Film Festival hotel suite.
Rose McGowan Says She 'Tried to Buy a Billboard' to Have a Voice After Harvey Weinstein Settlement
The 44-year-old actress' biography, 'Brave,' was released on Tuesday.
Rose McGowan Details Being Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in New Book
The former Hollywood movie mogul has denied any and all sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Reach Divorce Settlement
A source tells ET that Weinstein and his soon-to-be ex-wife finalized the deal in late 2017.
Rose McGowan Calls Time's Up a 'Band-Aid' to Make Hollywood 'Feel Better'
The 44-year-old activist had harsh words for the Time's Up movement and the all-black Globes red carpet.
Rose McGowan Calls Out 'Hollywood Fakery' During 2018 Golden Globes
Not everyone was impressed with the all-black fashion, in solidarity with the 'Times Up' movement, during Sunday night's Golden Globes.
Rose McGowan Tweets Scathing Thoughts on Golden Globes All-Black Fashion, ‘Hollywood Fakery’
The activist has slammed celebrities before for their attempts to stand up to sexism and sexual assault.
Rose McGowan Continues to Speak Out Against Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood in New Docuseries: Watch
"I wish I had more middle fingers."
Rose McGowan to Star in New 'Citizen Rose' Docuseries
The 44-year-old actress is formally inviting fans into her 'mind and world' with the five-part documentary coming to E!
Meryl Streep Responds to Rose McGowan Slamming Her Over Harvey Weinstein
The Oscar-winning actress has fired back at Rose McGowan for publicly slamming her about Harvey Weinstein.
Rose McGowan Fires Back at Actresses' Plans to Wear Black at Golden Globes to Protest Harassment
The 44-year-old actress called out Meryl Streep specifically, and suggested that those participating in the protest should wear Marchesa instead.
Time's 'Person of the Year:' Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and More 'Silence Breakers' Speak Out
The magazine recognized all the men and women who shared their stories of sexual assault and sexual harassment.
