Ryan Phillippe
The
Latest
in Ryan Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Makes Her Debut in Paris
The 18-year-old is a debutante!
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Stuns at Paris Debutante Ball
The 18-year-old is the latest in celebrity daughters to debut at le Bal des Débutantes.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Share Sweet Messages for Son Deacon's 14th Birthday
Happy birthday, Deacon!
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’: Looking Back on the Slasher Classic 20 Years Later
Why the film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar holds up today.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Turns 20! Jennifer Love Hewitt On Becoming a Scream Queen
The 'Party of Five' star told ET how the 1997 classic turned her life upside down -- and she even showed off her signature horror scream on the red carpet.
Ryan Phillippe Says He's 'Saddened and Disgusted' By Abuse Allegations: 'This Is Not Who I Am'
The 43-year-old actor is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, for domestic violence.
Ryan Phillippe Accused of Domestic Violence in Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Girlfriend, Actor Denies Allegations
Ryan Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, accused him of domestic violence in a lawsuit she filed against him.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Share Sweet Tributes to Daughter Ava for Her 18th Birthday
The famous offspring had the cutest Instagram birthday shout-outs from her parents.
Ryan Phillippe Shares Sexy Shirtless Selfie While Recovering From Leg Injury: ‘War Ready’
His show ‘Shooter’ cut season two short after he severely broke his leg.
EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Reveals the Hilarious Phrase She Uses That Embarrasses Her Kids
ET sat down with Reese and her 'Home Again' co-stars Nat Wolff, Pico Alexander and Jon Rudnitsky on Friday, where the actress also teased her upcoming TV series with Jennifer Aniston. 'Home Again' is in theaters Sept. 8
Ryan Phillippe's Broken Leg Cuts 'Shooter' Season 2 Short: 'Our Priority Is Ryan's Recovery'
The series' star broke his leg in a 'freak accident' on a family outing earlier this month.
Ryan Phillippe Hospitalized With a Broken Leg: 'I'm Going to Be OK'
The actor injured his leg in what he calls a 'freak accident.'
Ryan Phillippe Hospitalized for Broken Leg After 'Freak Accident,' Shares Photo From Bed
The actor explained the cause behind his injury on social media.
Ryan Phillippe Admits There's 'Tons of Stuff' He and Reese Witherspoon Do That Embarrass Their Kids
The 42-year-old actor, who is dad to 17-year-old Ava and 13-year-old Deacon, is playing a father again in 'Wish Upon.'
