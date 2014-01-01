Skip to main content
Salma Hayek



Ladies, Suit Up!
No one puts a chic spin on menswear like Hollywood royalty.
Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek & More Fierce Fashions From the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards
The stars stepped out in stylish ensembles for the annual independent film awards show in Santa Monica on Saturday.
Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo of Mini-Me Daughter Valentina
Another look-alike mom-daughter pair!
Salma Hayek Emotionally Reveals She's 'Ashamed' for Not Speaking Out on Harvey Weinstein Sooner
In December, Hayek wrote a revealing op-ed in the 'New York Times' about what she claims were her disturbing experiences with Weinstein. Now, she's revealing to Oprah Winfrey why she stayed silent for so long.
Salma Hayek Says She Felt 'Ashamed' She Wasn't Part of Original Harvey Weinstein Expose
The 51-year-old actress penned an op-ed on Weinstein two months after accusations against the producer came to light.
Salma Hayek Opens Up About Death of Dog Lupe: ‘May She Run Free’
The dog was 18.
Best Dressed Stars of the Week: Gal Gadot, Yara Shahidi & More
From streetwear to red carpet glamour, these are the stars who slayed the fashion game during the week of Jan. 1.
Palm Springs Film Festival Fashion: Gal Gadot, Jessica Chastain and More Go Bold -- See the Looks!
Award season is here -- and ET has the details on the first red carpet looks of the year.
Salma Hayek Leads the Charge of Stylish Stars at PSIFF Awards: Pics!
It's the first awards ceremony of the year and we're already seeing some seriously head-turning ensembles.
Salma Hayek Alleges Sexual Harassment by Harvey Weinstein in New Op-Ed
The actress, who starred in several movies released by Weinstein's production company, credits him with starting her career, but she says there was a dark side.
Jessica Chastain Opens Up About Salma Hayek's 'Heartbreaking' Op-Ed on Harvey Weinstein
The actress has been an outspoken supporter of the women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault.
Salma Hayek Alleges She Was Sexually Harassed by Harvey Weinstein on Multiple Occasions
"I don’t think he hated anything more than the word 'no,'" the actress says of the former movie mogul.
Salma Hayek Perfects Her Performance In These NSFW 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' Outtakes (Exclusive)
The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, is out digitally on Nov. 7, and comes to Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 21.
Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington & More Star Go Glam at LACMA Art+Film Gala -- Pics!
Hollywood's A-listers turn heads at the seventh annual event on Saturday night.
