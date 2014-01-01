On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor held a press conference during which he described in disturbing detail what he claims Baio did to him on the set of 'Charles in Charge.' Baio denies the accusations made by Polinsky and Nicole Eggert.
Nicole Eggert is opening up to ET after she filed a police report against her former 'Charles in Charge' co-star Scott Baio on Tuesday. Eggert alleges Baio sexually abused her starting when she was 14 years old, and he was 25.
The actress and her manager, David Weintraub, sat down with ET after filing a police report against her former co-star, whom she alleges sexually abused her when she was a teen. Baio has denied any wrongdoing.