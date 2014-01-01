Skip to main content
Seth Rogen
The
Latest
in Seth Rogen
2018 Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Know
Get all the details on the 75th Golden Globe Awards
James Franco Hosts 'SNL': See Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill's Hilarious Cameo!
James Franco can always count on a little help from his friends.
EXCLUSIVE: Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen Spread Diversity Message in Oscars Bud Light Ad
The TV spot is set to air during the 88th Annual Academy Awards.
Jennifer Lawrence Relives Her Red Carpet Falls, Critiques Seth Rogen's 'Vanderpump Rules' Parody
The 25-year-old actress opened up to ET on Wednesday about being clumsy, and even weighed in on Seth Rogen's version of the 'Vanderpump Rules' opening.
Miley Cyrus Wears A Racy Leotard to James Franco's Bar Mitzvah
Miley wore a sparkly blue thong to celebrate James Franco's nontraditional bar mitzvah.
Zac Efron Rocks Orange Booty Shorts, Adjusts Package on Set of 'Neighbors 2'
Zac Efron was spotted on set sporting booty shorts and making a few adjustments on set of the 'Neighbors' sequel.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Keeping His Wedding a Secret and … Dropping Acid
In a new interview, the typically tight-lipped actor opens up about how he was able to keep his wedding and baby news a secret.
Michael Fassbender Stars in a Darker Portrayal of Steve Jobs in New Biopic
In the first official trailer for the new biopic, Steve Jobs, directed by Danny Boyle, Michael Fassbender brings the Macintosh mogul's story to life.
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Scenes With the Adorable Puppy of 'The Interview'
We have an exclusive behind the scenes clip from 'The Interview' of James Franco with the adorable honey-potting, scene-stealing puppy.
