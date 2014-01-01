Skip to main content
Shawn Mendes
The
Latest
in Shawn Mendes
Adam Rippon Reveals His Boyfriend Wish List (Exclusive)
Rippon is single and ready to mingle!
Adam Rippon Reveals His Boyfriend Wish List and It's Pretty Simple! (Exclusive)
The Olympic figure skater opened up to ET about his love life at the 2018 Oscars.
Shawn Mendes Promises a Collaboration With Niall Horan Will Happen (Exclusive)
The "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" singer is currently in the studio working on his third album.
Behind the Scenes of 'The Voice' With Alicia Keys and Adviser Shawn Mendes (Exclusive)
Keys returns as a coach this season, and with Kelly Clarkson joining the team, the ladies are hoping to take down Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Season 14 of 'The Voice' premieres Feb. 26!
Alicia Keys Jokes That Blake Shelton Turns Into a 'Secret Villain' on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
The 'Blended Family' singer says not even Gwen Stefani can save Shelton from his competitive side!
Alicia Keys Jokes That Blake Shelton Is a 'Secret Villain' on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
The 'Blended Family' singer quips that 'no one can save' Blake from his competitive streak -- not even girlfriend Gwen Stefani!
Alicia Keys Talks New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake (Exclusive)
The 15-time GRAMMY winner is also teaming up with Shawn Mendes for the upcoming season of 'The Voice' and only ET was with them on the set.
Alicia Keys Teams With Shawn Mendes as 'The Voice' Season 14 Adviser (Exclusive)
Only ET was with Keys and Mendes as they prepped Team AK for the Battle Rounds.
Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Pink & More Nominated for 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards -- See the Full List!
The full list of nominees were announced on Wednesday.
BTS, Kelly Clarkson, and More to Perform at the Hollywood Party on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ (Exclusive)
The West Coast festivities are being hosted by Ciara.
Camila Cabello on Completing Her First Solo Album and That Camila Mendes Twitter Issue (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the 'Havana' singer at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event, where she opened up about her breakthrough year as a solo artist.
Shawn Mendes Reveals How Old He Was When He Lost His Virginity!
The 19-year-old singer sat down for a hilariously invasive interview with radio station, The Edge, in New Zealand on Friday.
Shawn Mendes Shares the Age He Lost His Virginity
The 19-year-old singer revealed more candid details of his sex life during a radio interview in New Zealand.
2017 MTV EMAs: The Complete Winners List
The stars descended on London Sunday night for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards!
