Susan Lucci
The
Latest
in Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci, 71, Stuns in Red Swimsuit: Pic!
Susan Lucci is positively ageless.
Susan Lucci Rocks Red Swimsuit at 71
The former 'All My Children' star looked hotter than ever on vacation Tuesday.
Susan Lucci Is Putting Her Closet (Including Some Emmy Dresses) Up for Auction -- With Items Starting at $1!
The auction lasts from now until March 10!
EXCLUSIVE: Susan Lucci, 69, Says Her Nude 'Devious Maids' Scene Required a Lot of 'Preparation'
EXCLUSIVE: Susan Lucci on Doing Nude Scenes at 69: It's a Lot of Preparation
Susan Lucci Opens Up About Grandson's Cerebral Palsy, Praises Him for 'Tremendous Perseverance'
Susan Lucci's Grandson Has Cerebral Palsy
Inside the Celebrity Summer Homes We Could Never Afford
Inside the Hamptons Homes We Could Never Afford
Lucci Lends Historic Emmy Gown to Smithsonian
First Look: Susan Lucci's 'Devious' New Role
Susan Lucci & Kim Delaney Reunite on 'Army Wives'
First Look: Susan Lucci Gets 'Hot'
Stars Re-Create the Magic at Studio 54
