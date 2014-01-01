Skip to main content
Tilda Swinton
The
Latest
in Tilda Swinton
Must-See Star Sightings
See how the A-listers are living it up this month!
'Okja' Is One of the Best Movies of the Year but You Won't See It in a Movie Theater
'Okja,' starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda Swinton, is now streaming on Netflix -- but you really should see it on the big screen.
Brad Pitt Hangs Out With Bradley Cooper and Tilda Swinton at the Glastonbury Festival
Cooper also filmed scenes for his upcoming movie, 'A Star is Born.'
Tilda Swinton Is Absolutely Unrecognizable on 'Suspiria' Set --See the Shocking Photo
This is the 56-year-old actress' biggest onscreen transformation yet!
Tilda Swinton Gets Candid About Why She Doesn't Like 'Harry Potter'
The 56-year-old-actress talks Hogwarts in an interview with The Scots Magazine.
Tilda Swinton & 'Doctor Strange' Cast Address Whitewashing Criticisms and Comic Book Stereotypes
Swinton says 'you need to see the movie' before passing judgment on the casting of 'Doctor Strange.'
'Doctor Strange' Review: A Bit of 'Iron Man' Plus a Bunch of Magic Equals Another Hit for Marvel
'Doctor Strange' is a gloriously trippy sight to behold. Read ET's breakdown of the latest Marvel offering.
EXCLUSIVE: Watch the Star-Studded Cast of 'Dr. Strange' Break Down Their Characters
Marvel's next superhero film starring Benedict Cumberbatch arrives in theaters Nov. 4.
Go Inside the World of 'Doctor Strange' With Benedict Cumberbatch in Mind-Bending Marvel Featurette
Check out this extended look at Marvel's newest hero, as well as his magical friends and deadly enemies.
First Teaser for Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange' Shows a Trippy Side of the Marvel Universe
Open your mind.
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Dakota Johnson & Tilda Swinton's Sensual Thriller, 'A Bigger Splash' -- See the Pics!
ET has an exclusive first look at the new movie from Italian director Luca Guadagnino opening in theaters on May 4.
This 'Hail, Caesar!' Trailer Features George Clooney and Basically Every A-List Actor Ever
You need to see Channing Tatum dance in a sailor's outfit.
LeBron James Steals the Spotlight in These Super NSFW 'Trainwreck' Bloopers
It's a laugh riot!
7 Oscar Nominations We Actually Wanted to See Happen, But Didn't
Sadly, Tilda Swinton and more were overlooked by the Academy this year.
