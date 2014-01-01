Skip to main content
Tisha Campbell-Martin
The
Latest
in Tisha Campbell-Martin
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2018 -- So Far!
See which stars have called it quits just this year.
Tisha Campbell-Martin Files for Divorce From Husband Duane Martin
After over two decades of marriage, the pair called it quits on Thursday.
Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce From Husband Duane Martin After 20 Years of Marriage
The 49-year-old actress asked for privacy during this 'emotional time.'
