Tom Hanks
The
Latest
in Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Is Set to Play Mister Rogers!
‘You Are My Friend’ begins shooting this Fall.
Oprah, Reese Witherspoon Cover Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue
The 2018 Hollywood issue also features Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot, Michael B. Jordan and more.
'The Post' Receives Top Honors at the National Board of Review's Annual Gala
ET caught up with the cast, including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg, ahead of the Review gala at Sunday's 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Steven Spielberg Responds to Natalie Portman's Best Directors Dig
He also opened up about an Oprah Winfrey/Tom Hanks presidential run.
Tom Hanks Jokes About Running for Vice President Alongside Oprah Winfrey in 2020 (Exclusive)
The actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, joked with ET about the possibility of running for office alongside Oprah Winfrey at the 2018 National Board of Review's Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in New York City.
Tom Hanks Talks Oprah's Golden Globes Speech, Jokes About Running for VP (Exclusive)
The actor addressed what he thinks about his co-star calling for him to become vice president.
Tom Hanks Has Meryl Streep's Vote to Run for Vice President With Oprah Winfrey
The 'Post' stars appeared on Tuesday's episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'
Golden Globes 2018: Mariah Carey Steals Meryl Streep's Seat and 4 Other Things You Didn't See on TV
ET is taking fans inside the star-studded event and highlighting a few of the unseen moments.
Golden Globes 2018: 7 Moments You Didn’t See on TV
Find out who Sterling K. Brown was eager to meet.
Tom Hanks Is the Ultimate Waiter, Delivers Martinis to Steven Spielberg and Friends at Golden Globes
The 61-year-old actor knows his way around the bar.
2018 Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Know
Get all the details on the 75th Golden Globe Awards
'The Post' Star Meryl Streep Talks 'Unique Moment' for Women Right Now
The 68-year-old actress opens up to ET about how the women coming forward in Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandals are changing things.
Tom Hanks Jokes About 'High Maintenance' 'Post' Co-Star Meryl Streep
'The Post' actor explains why people expect 'French horns' from his costar -- and why she's the exact opposite!
Celeb Couples Who Can Never Break Up Or We'll Lose Faith in Love
The honeymoon still isn't over for these couples.
