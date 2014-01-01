Skip to main content
Tyrese Gibson
The
Latest
in Tyrese Gibson
The Biggest Celebrity Feuds of 2017
There was no shortage of celebrity beefs in 2017.
Tyrese Gibson Awarded 50-50 Joint Custody of Daughter Shayla
The 'Fast and Furious' star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the court's decision.
Tyrese Gibson Apologizes to His Wife and Fans for Public Meltdown
The 38-year-old actor claimed his behavior was a result of medication.
Tyrese Gibson Jets Out of 'Toxic' LA as Child Abuse Investigation Is Dropped
The 'Fast & Furious' star previously made an emotional plea to his ex-wife on Instagram to not 'take my baby.'
Tyrese Gibson Gets Emotional Talking About Custody Battle Over 10-Year-Old Daughter (Exclusive)
ET exclusively spoke with the 'Fast and Furious' star at the courthouse on Thursday, where he squared off with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.
Tyrese Gibson Says He Was 'Never Mad' at Dwayne Johnson, But Continues to Slam Him
The 38-year-old actor wrote on Wednesday that if Johnson remained a part of 'Fast and Furious,' he would leave the franchise.
Tyrese Gibson Cries Out 'Please Don't Take My Baby' In Emotional Plea to Ex-Wife Norma
As the actor's child custody battle continues, a source close to the situation tells ET that Gibson does not want to "admit to child abuse" toward daughter, Shayla.
Tyrese Gibson Sobs 'Please Don't Take My Baby' in Emotional Plea to Ex-Wife, Later Says He's 'OK'
'The Fast and the Furious' star posted a series of rants via social media this week.
Tyrese Gibson Declares He's Out of 'Fast 9' If Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'Is In'
The 'Fast' feud just got a little more furious!
Tyrese Declares He's Out of the 'Fast & Furious' Franchise If Dwayne Johnson 'Is In'
Grown men are still fighting about movie franchises!
Tyrese Gibson Keeps 'Fast and Furious' Feud Going, Posts Video of Dwayne Johnson Calling His Album 'Dog S**t'
The actor added more fuel to the fire in the 'Fast and Furious" war, as he revealed a diss from Dwayne Johnson about his 2015 album, 'Black Rose.'
Dwayne Johnson Hits Back at Tyrese Over 'Fast and Furious' Drama and Teases His 'Hobbs' Spinoff
The Rock is gearing up for his 'Fast and Furious' spinoff, revealing the 'Hobbs'-centered flick will hit theaters before the ninth 'Fast' film.
Dwayne Johnson Shades Tyrese Gibson on Instagram as the 'Fast & Furious' Drama Continues...
The family drama continues to play out on Instagram, and honestly, is starting to be worthy of its own movie.
Vin Diesel Speaks Out On Dwayne Johnson & Tyrese Gibson’s ‘Fast 9’ Feud
The 50-year-old actor is trying to maintain the brotherhood.
