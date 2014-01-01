Skip to main content
Wayne Brady
The
Latest
in Wayne Brady
'Let’s Make a Deal' Host Monty Hall Dies at 96
Hall died on Saturday of heart failure.
EXCLUSIVE: See the 15,000th Contestant on 'Let's Make a Deal' Totally Freak Out!
ET has the clip -- on March 7th's episode, this lucky lady will discover she's the show's 15,000th contestant, and she'll receive an amazing prize!
Stan Lee to Make Surprise Cameo on Special 'Let's Make a Deal' Episode
The legendary comic book writer surprises the audience in this special 'Nerds Rule' episode.
Stan Lee On Going From Party Outcast to the Most Popular Guy in the Room
Stan Lee wasn't built in a day!
Wayne Brady 'Blown Away' by Support After Revealing His Battle with Depression on ET
Wayne Brady didn't expect this when he told his story to ET.
Wayne Brady Opens Up About His Depression: 'I Had a Complete Breakdown'
Wayne Brady opens up to ET about the "complete breakdown" he suffered on his 42nd birthday.
Broadway Stars Sing Carole King On The Tony Awards Red Carpet
Hugh Jackman, Wayne Brady and Audra McDonald belt out their favorite King songs.
'Zonked' Contestants Get Another Chance on 'Let's Make a Deal'
Zonk Redemption returns to Let's Make a Deal!
'Deal' to Air Two Special Twitter Episodes
CBS Stars 'Stand Up' For A Good Cause
'Whose Line' Exclusive: Awful Dating Profiles
Hall & Merrill to Return to 'Deal'
Wayne Brady Recalls His Big Break as a TV Host
Stars Rally for Storm Victims with Red Cross PSA
