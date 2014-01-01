Skip to main content
The Weeknd
The
Latest
in The Weeknd
Rock Out With These Stars on Tour
It's like you're right there at these A-listers amazing shows!
Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Pink & More Nominated for 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards -- See the Full List!
The full list of nominees were announced on Wednesday.
The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M After Racist Ad
The fashion retailer apologized and pulled the spot on Monday, but the 'Starboy' singer will no longer be modeling for them.
Coachella 2018: Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem Headlining
The iconic California desert music festival announced its lineup on Tuesday.
Selena Gomez Is '100 Percent the Reason' Justin Bieber 'Turned His Life Around, Source Says
A source tells ET that Bieber is no longer taking Gomez 'for granted.'
Look Back at the 12 Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2017
We’re sorry to break your heart all over again -- we know it's been a rough year.
Selena Gomez on Reconciling with Justin Bieber, Splitting From The Weeknd and More
The 25-year-old 'Wolves' singer is finally getting candid about her decision to give her relationship with Justin Bieber another shot.
Selena Gomez on Being 'Best Friends' With Ex The Weeknd and Reuniting With Justin Bieber
"We ended it as best friends."
The Weeknd Deletes His Instagram Pictures With Selena Gomez
The couple broke up earlier this year.
Katy Perry and The Weeknd Spotted at Dinner Together in West Hollywood
The singers fueled romance rumors when they both showed up to a celebrity hot spot.
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Are Hanging Out Again, Source Says
ET's source says the 'Starboy' singer was 'jealous' of Selena Gomez's relationship with Justin Bieber.
The Weeknd Shares Photo of New Puppy Following His Selena Gomez Split
Looks like The Weeknd has someone new in his life too!
Selena Gomez Sports Justin Bieber's Hockey Jersey After Cheering Him On at His Game
The exes have been spending a lot of time together since her recent split from The Weeknd and on Wednesday night, she showed up for his hockey game.
Inside Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's 'Different' Relationship (Exclusive)
The former flames have been spending a lot of time together since her split from the Weeknd, causing fans to wonder if a reconciliation is on the horizon. Now, a source tells ET their relationship is 'different' than it was before.
