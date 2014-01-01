Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
William H. Macy
The
Latest
in William H. Macy
Celebrity Couples Pack on the PDA
These couples are so in love -- and aren't afraid to show it!
Sterling K. Brown, Steve Carell & More SAGs Stars Dish on Meeting Their Wives (Exclusive)
For some it was love at first sight... for others, it was the opposite!
How Your Favorite SAG Award Couples First Met (Exclusive)
The Screen Actors Guild Awards served as Hollywood's date night and the stars on the red carpet shared with ET stories of how they first met.
William H. Macy Praises Wife Felicity Huffman as 'The Smartest Person I Know' (Exclusive)
The 'Shameless' actor opened up to ET after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 SAG Awards.
William H. Macy Backstage at the 2018 SAG Awards (Full Press Conference)
Macy won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series honor for his work on Showtime's 'Shameless' at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
William H. Macy Praises Wife Felicity Huffman as 'The Smartest Person I Know' After SAG Awards Win (Exclusive)
The duo continue to serve up couples goals at every opportunity.
How Men Supported the Time's Up Initiative at the Golden Globes
Hollywood's leading men also showed their support by donning black and speaking proudly on the importance of the movement.
William H. Macy Says 'It's a Good Time to Be a Girl' (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the 'Shameless' star at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles and he got candid about the Time's Up movement.
William H. Macy Says 'It's a Good Time to Be a Girl' as Wife Felicity Huffman Hosts 'Huge' Time's Up Meeting
The 67-year-old actor says he thinks 'the world may be a better place is women were to run it for a little while.'
‘Boogie Nights’ Turns 20! Mark Wahlberg Talks Breakthrough Performance
Goodbye, Marky Mark. Hello, Dirk Diggler! ET looks back at Mark Wahlberg’s transformative role and the movie’s incredible ensemble of character actors.
'Boogie Nights' Turns 20! Watch Mark Wahlberg Talk His Big Screen Breakthrough in 1997 (Flashback)
Goodbye, Marky Mark. Hello, Dirk Diggler! Wahlberg talked to ET about his breakthrough performance and even sang the chart-topping hit that could have been.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Shameless' Star William H. Macy on Season 8: 'I Was Brought to Tears'
The hit Showtime series is back -- with a twist! -- on Nov. 5, and its longtime star teases what to expect from the eigth season. Plus, how long he wants the show to continue.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Shameless' Season 7 Deleted Scene Features Heartbreaking Convo Between Frank and Monica
ET premieres an exclusive first look at a bonus scene from the seventh season, which is featured as part of the DVD/Blu-ray set, in stores Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Emmys 2017: William H. Macy Sweetly Gushes Over Felicity Huffman's Gorgeous Gown -- Watch!
The pair chatted with ET at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to William H. Macy