Peta Murgatroyd Shares Adorable Video of Son Shai Walking: 'Childproofing Has Begun'
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's son, Shai, is growing up so fast!
The Dancing With the Stars pro shared an adorable Instagram video of her 9-month old baby walking around in their kitchen on Saturday.
"Someone help him...the drawers now don't open 🤷🏼♀️... #childproofing has begun ...to be continued," Murgatroyd wrote alongside the clip which shows little Shai yelling because he can't open the drawers.
Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their bundle of joy on January 4. The couple can't seem to get enough of Shai and frequently share the sweetest snaps of him on their social media.
Now that he's getting older, he also enjoys watching his mommy and daddy dance.
