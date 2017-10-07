Peta Murgatroyd Shares Adorable Video of Son Shai Walking: 'Childproofing Has Begun'

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's son, Shai, is growing up so fast!

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared an adorable Instagram video of her 9-month old baby walking around in their kitchen on Saturday.

"Someone help him...the drawers now don't open 🤷🏼‍♀️... #childproofing has begun ...to be continued," Murgatroyd wrote alongside the clip which shows little Shai yelling because he can't open the drawers.