Peta Murgatroyd Thought She and Nick Lachey Would be Voted Off 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

Peta Murgatroyd really thought her time was up on this season of Dancing With the Stars.

Last week, Murgatroyd and her partner Nick Lachey did what many fans thought was their best routine so far when they danced to The Pointer Sisters' "Jump (For My Love)." While it may have been the 43-year-old singer's personal best, the pair still only scored a 21 out of 30, which put them in the bottom two for a second time.

Luckily for Lachey, it was Derek Fisher who ended up going home, but Murgatroyd admitted to ET's Cameron Mathison that she was almost certain that they would be bidding farewell to the ballroom.