Peter Facinelli Gets Candid About Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Jennie Garth

With regard to his 2013 split from the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, the 43-year-old actor shares: “People come into your life for a reason and relationships can change, and just because we aren’t living together doesn’t mean you can’t love each other. I think once, there was a time where we had to learn that we had to be able to move forward with love and respect.”

Garth remarried in 2015, but Facinelli insists there's no lingering animosity towards her new husband, Dave Abrams. “I really like her husband and I think he’s a great guy,” he says.