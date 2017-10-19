Peter Facinelli Gets Candid About Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Jennie Garth
Peter Facinelli has some words of wisdom for couples with kids going through a breakup: “As long as Mom and Dad are happy, the kids are happy.”
The Supergirl actor dispenses such advice and opens up about co-parenting with his ex-wife, Jennie Garth, in a new interview for the fall issue of LaPalme magazine.
“I get the kids one week on and one week off so we share the kids fifty-fifty,” Facinelli says. “But if they have games and events we are both there. We talk all the time about co-parenting and the kids.”
With regard to his 2013 split from the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, the 43-year-old actor shares: “People come into your life for a reason and relationships can change, and just because we aren’t living together doesn’t mean you can’t love each other. I think once, there was a time where we had to learn that we had to be able to move forward with love and respect.”
Garth remarried in 2015, but Facinelli insists there's no lingering animosity towards her new husband, Dave Abrams. “I really like her husband and I think he’s a great guy,” he says.
Last Halloween, the friendly exes even hung out together for some costume party fun.
