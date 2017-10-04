Peter Kraus Will Be 'Looking For Love' on 'Bachelor' Spinoff
Looks like Peter Kraus will have another chance to look for love on The Bachelor spinoff,The Bachelor Winter Games.
Franchise creator Mike Fleiss revealed on Wednesday that the Bachelorette alum will appear on the ABC spinoff.
"Yes, Peter will be looking for love-- and going for the gold-- on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!!," Fleiss tweeted.
The Bachelor Winter Games will follow Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites (“from arch rivals to villains”) as they compete in winter-themed athletic challenges -- all while living together at a “luxurious” winter resort. The reality show is set to debut in February 2018 on ABC.
According to Fleiss, "sexy international Bachelors and Bachelorettes from the dozens of countries that also produce #TheBachelor," will be joining the cast.
In September, Fleiss confirmed that at least 12 different nations would be represented in The Winter Games. He retweeted his original message, this time adding Kraus' Twitter handle.
ET sat down with Kraus, who was a fan favorite to be the next Bachelor, last month, where he opened up about the fear that stopped him from negotiations with the show, and revealed that he could see himself being the Bachelor in the future.
Some fans of the Wisconsin native were disappointed when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as the next man looking for love, but Kraus said he just wasn't ready at the time.
"It was such an emotional roller coaster. I didn't feel like I had enough time to process the season and After the Final Rose, and where I was at in my own life at the time," he explained. "I needed more time for clarity. I'm the type of person who needs maybe too much time to process things when it comes to life and love...when I'm talking about my wife and my future, I want to take time to really think about it."
Fortunately, fans will get to see Kraus in the upcoming season and follow him on his new quest to find his soulmate.
