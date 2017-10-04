Peter Kraus Will Be 'Looking For Love' on 'Bachelor' Spinoff

ET sat down with Kraus, who was a fan favorite to be the next Bachelor, last month, where he opened up about the fear that stopped him from negotiations with the show, and revealed that he could see himself being the Bachelor in the future.

Some fans of the Wisconsin native were disappointed when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as the next man looking for love, but Kraus said he just wasn't ready at the time.

"It was such an emotional roller coaster. I didn't feel like I had enough time to process the season and After the Final Rose, and where I was at in my own life at the time," he explained. "I needed more time for clarity. I'm the type of person who needs maybe too much time to process things when it comes to life and love...when I'm talking about my wife and my future, I want to take time to really think about it."

Fortunately, fans will get to see Kraus in the upcoming season and follow him on his new quest to find his soulmate.

