Pharrell Williams Creates a Song That Won't Be Released for 100 Years
Pharrell Williams is making a big statement with his latest song.
The 44-year-old singer has recorded a track that will not be released for 100 years -- until 2117.
Williams has partnered with LOUIS XIII Cognac on the song, which was created to shine a light on environmental issues. "100 Years" was recorded onto a record made of clay from the chalky soil of the Cognac region, and stored in the cellars of LOUIS XIII in a state-of-the-art safe specially designed by Fichet-Bauche that is only destructible when submerged in water.
According to a press release, LOUIS VIII and Williams hope to motivate the population to take action against global warming, as scientists have projected that a significant portion of the world's land (including Williams' song) will be underwater in the next century.
The singer premiered "100 years" during a private listening party in Shanghai, China, for 100 lucky guests -- the party is the only time the song will be heard until 2117.
"I love the fact that LOUIS XIII thinks a century ahead," Williams said in a statement. "We should all do the same for the planet. We have a common interest in preserving nature for the future. Each bottle is the life achievement of generations of men and women. It's all about legacy and transmission."
