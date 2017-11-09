Pink and Her Daughter Willow Look Extra Regal in Joint Red Carpet Appearance: Pics!
Slay queens! Pink had the perfect red carpet date on Wednesday night – her 6-year-old daughter, Willow.
The mother-daughter duo totally owned the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, stepping out in some regal ensembles.
Pink, 38, rocked a white ruffle tiered dress with a black sash, giving off edgy princess vibes, while Willow took things a step further in a navy dress and an actual tiara.
The pair walked the red carpet together, embodying girl power in their beautiful looks.
Pink also posted a photo of her eldest to Instagram, writing, “My date my love.”
MORE: Pink Claims Christina Aguilera Tried to Punch Her in a Club, Hints They've Collaborated Since Settling Feud
Later in the show, the normally acrobatic performer took a seat to sing her emotional new song “Barbies” for the country music crowd. The performance earned her a standing ovation.
And that wasn’t the only moving performance of the night. Watch the video below to see Carrie Underwood’s tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting: