Pink and Reese Witherspoon Play 'Never Have I Ever', Admit to Having Sex in a Public Place
Pink and Reese Witherspoon are getting very candid with Ellen DeGeneres!
The two superstars played a game of "Never Have I Ever" during their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday, and gamely coughed up a few surprising confessions. Chief among them was both Pink and Witherspoon admitting they've had sex before in a public place.
"A park," Pink revealed when asked where.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Play a Whisky-Filled Game of 'Never Have I Ever!'
Witherspoon, however, was a bit more shy.
"I said no follow-up questions!" she joked.
During the game, the ladies at some point revealed they've both gotten a tattoo they regret, went topless at the beach, and hooked up with a person while another person was in the room. One of Pink's funnier confessions was proudly admitting to snooping on husband Carey Hart's phone.
"The code changes a lot," she cracked. "I always figure it out though."
During their separate interviews, Pink talked about her emotional speech while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. Though her speech was for her adorable 6-year-old daughter, Willow, and centered on not conforming to one standard of beauty, she admitted Willow was "incredibly unimpressed" with her!
"I was like, 'Babe are you excited about today? I’m going to win an award and I’m going to do a show,'" she recalled. "And she goes, 'Exactly how many minutes after you sing does my sleepover start?' I was like, 'Dude, can you pretend to be excited for me?'"
On a more serious note, Pink reiterated that she'll never conform to try and look like anyone else.
"I will not," she said. "And I get my feelings hurt. I get my feelings hurt all the time -- it hurts. It doesn't feel good to hear mean things about yourself, but if you’re human, you’re going to hear it. If you're past the age of 12, you will at some point be heartbroken by someone else. So, I'm just trying to make her more resilient."
EXCLUSIVE: Pink & Her Family Talk 'Fun Night' at MTV VMAs, Gush Over Matching Outfits & Video Vanguard Award
As for Witherspoon, she confirmed she'll be co-hosting the Nashville portion of the star-studded telethon benefiting Hurricane Harvey survivors with Blake Shelton, which takes place on Sept. 12. and will air on all major networks. DeGeneres revealed she and Oprah Winfrey will be part of the Los Angeles portion of the telethon, and the host and Witherspoon also jokingly argued over who's better friends with Oprah.
For more on the telethon benefiting Hurricane Harvey relief, watch the video below: