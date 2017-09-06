Pink and Reese Witherspoon Play 'Never Have I Ever', Admit to Having Sex in a Public Place

Witherspoon, however, was a bit more shy.

"I said no follow-up questions!" she joked.

During the game, the ladies at some point revealed they've both gotten a tattoo they regret, went topless at the beach, and hooked up with a person while another person was in the room. One of Pink's funnier confessions was proudly admitting to snooping on husband Carey Hart's phone.

"The code changes a lot," she cracked. "I always figure it out though."

During their separate interviews, Pink talked about her emotional speech while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. Though her speech was for her adorable 6-year-old daughter, Willow, and centered on not conforming to one standard of beauty, she admitted Willow was "incredibly unimpressed" with her!

"I was like, 'Babe are you excited about today? I’m going to win an award and I’m going to do a show,'" she recalled. "And she goes, 'Exactly how many minutes after you sing does my sleepover start?' I was like, 'Dude, can you pretend to be excited for me?'"

On a more serious note, Pink reiterated that she'll never conform to try and look like anyone else.

"I will not," she said. "And I get my feelings hurt. I get my feelings hurt all the time -- it hurts. It doesn't feel good to hear mean things about yourself, but if you’re human, you’re going to hear it. If you're past the age of 12, you will at some point be heartbroken by someone else. So, I'm just trying to make her more resilient."