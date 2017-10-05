Pink Announces Her First Tour in 3 Years, Releases New Song Off Upcoming Album
Pink has had a busy day -- and it's only just the beginning!
On Thursday, the 38-year-old pop star announced that she will be embarking on a 40-date North American arena tour, starting in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1, and ending in Los Angeles, California, on June 2. The Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 is Pink's first time back on the road since The Truth About Love Tour, which went from 2013 to 2014. The band Bleachers will also be joining her for some of the dates, and made the announcement on Twitter.
In addition to the tour, the GRAMMY winner excited fans once more when she dropped a new song off her upcoming seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, which comes out on Oct. 13.
"Whatever You Want" is the third song to be released off the record, following "What About Us" and "Beautiful Trauma," and is available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon.
As for nabbing tickets to Pink's concerts, those go sale on Oct. 10 for American Express card members and on Oct. 13 for the general public.
On top of all this, Pink also released a trailer for a documentary about the making of Beautiful Trama on Apple Music that shows what it's like to juggle between being a mother and a pop star.
Prior to this, Pink tugged at everyone's heartstrings when she delivered an emotional speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in August that was largely about her 6-year-old daughter, Willow.
Check out her empowering message: