Pink Announces Her First Tour in 3 Years, Releases New Song Off Upcoming Album

Pink has had a busy day -- and it's only just the beginning!

On Thursday, the 38-year-old pop star announced that she will be embarking on a 40-date North American arena tour, starting in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1, and ending in Los Angeles, California, on June 2. The Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 is Pink's first time back on the road since The Truth About Love Tour, which went from 2013 to 2014. The band Bleachers will also be joining her for some of the dates, and made the announcement on Twitter.

In addition to the tour, the GRAMMY winner excited fans once more when she dropped a new song off her upcoming seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, which comes out on Oct. 13.