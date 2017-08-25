Pink to Be Honored at the MTV Video Music Awards: A Look Back at Her Best Music Videos!

During her temporary split from husband Carey Hart, Pink wrote what was arguably her most badass album of all time, Funhouse. The album included the playful revenge track, "So What," with a music video that perfectly matched up with the rebel lyrics.

When it was time to shoot the music video, the two had secretly gotten back together, and Hart actually made a cameo in it… but apparently, he was tricked! In interviews at the time, Pink claimed Hart had no idea she had written a song about him until he showed up on set.

Pink and the former freestyle motocross racer have been going strong ever since. They share two kids, daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 8 months.