Pink, Carey Hart and Daughter Willow Adorably Match in 3-Piece Suits at MTV VMAs
Pink and Willow are an incredibly fashion-forward mother-daughter duo!
The singer and her 6-year-old daughter donned matching three-piece suit ensembles on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, with Pink opting for pinstripes and Willow, polka dots. Pink, rocking a blonde mohawk for the occasion, stopped for an on-air interview during the VMAs pre-show, while husband Carey Hart -- also wearing a suit -- and Willow proudly looked on and waved to the camera from the background.
You know what they say -- the family that dresses together, slays together!
WATCH: A Look Back at Pink's Best Music Videos!
Pink is being honored at the Aug. 27 awards show with the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
The 37-year-old singer recently returned to the spotlight after welcoming her second child, son Jameson, in December. Her politically-charged new single, "What About Us," released earlier this month, is the first offering from her upcoming album, Beautiful Trauma.
"I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album," she teased in an Instagram post revealing the new album cover. "It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."
Pink's last album, The Truth About Love, was released in 2012 and went on to top the Billboard 200 albums chart and was eventually certified 2x's multi-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.