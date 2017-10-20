Pink Claims Christina Aguilera Tried to Punch Her in a Club, Hints They've Collaborated Since Settling Feud
Pink and Christina Aguilera have done more than just settle their beef, they've apparently teamed up!
On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 38-year-old pop star was asked if she would ever work with the "Dirrty" singer, of which she coyly responded, "We may or may not have already collaborated."
Cohen's face said it all upon hearing the news, as he exclaimed, "Really?!"
Pink added, "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that but I just did."
While participating in "Plead the Fifth," the "What About Us" singer further addressed why she and Aguilera didn't get along at first. "At the time, we were super young and super new at the whole thing," she explained. "I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha. I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We were just very different."
She added, "Women have to learn how to support each other."
As for whether their feud ever got physical, Pink confessed, "Actually, she swung on me in a club, which is hilarious. I was like, 'What's happening right now?'"
Pink was vocal about her rocky past with Aguilera during a 2009 VH1 Behind the Music episode, where she alleged that Aguilera showed up to meetings about "Lady Marmalade" with a label executive and demanded that she get to sing the track's best verses.
"I stood up and I said ... 'She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f**king meeting is about,'" she recalled. “I just became the a**hole, and it was a role that I figured that I was gonna play a lot in this industry.”
However, in May 2016, Pink told ET their feud was over, explaining that Aguilera, 36, was the most fun coach to work on The Voice when she served as a guest mentor.
"Her and I have had history and it hasn't always been wonderful," Pink admitted. "I think it just took us 15 years and I feel like there was true love and it felt really good."