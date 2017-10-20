Pink Claims Christina Aguilera Tried to Punch Her in a Club, Hints They've Collaborated Since Settling Feud

Pink and Christina Aguilera have done more than just settle their beef, they've apparently teamed up!

On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 38-year-old pop star was asked if she would ever work with the "Dirrty" singer, of which she coyly responded, "We may or may not have already collaborated."

Cohen's face said it all upon hearing the news, as he exclaimed, "Really?!"