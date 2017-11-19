Pink Delivers Most Insane Performance of All Time at 2017 American Music Awards

Pink later revealed via social media that she teamed up with the dance group Bandaloop, and learned the entire routine within five days.



"Yeah... we did that," she wrote. "Bandaloop. They are the most incredible group of daring performers. They put me to shame, but still opened up their art form to me. THANK YOU to everyone that helped us to make this dream happen. THANK YOU to the American Music Awards for taking a chance with me. It was something none of us had ever imagined could be possible."



"It was the scariest thing I have ever done, and we did it all in five days," she added. "Start to finish. Hell yeah. I love you bandaloop. ❤️"