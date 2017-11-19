Pink Delivers Most Insane Performance of All Time at 2017 American Music Awards
Bow down to queen Pink!
During the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, the 38-year-old singer literally took her performance to new heights -- making this one of her most memorable numbers of all time.
Pink, who is known for pulling out aerial tricks, dancing with silks and, as host Tracee Ellis Ross so perfectly put it, performing "death-defying" stunts, wowed the crowd by attempting something she's never done before: dancing on the side of the 34-floor JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
Dressed in a glitzy black-and-purple one-piece, Pink belted out "Beautiful Trauma" while suspended from the air. Throughout her performance, she pressed off the side of the hotel room windows to show off splits, backward flips and stunning extensions with help from a group of equally talented dancers.
Fans couldn't seem to keep their cool while watching the epic performance, tweeting things like, "No words. Just wow," "You other artists have no excuse to lip sync at another awards show ever again!!!" and "That was literally the best performance I've EVER seen!" See more of the best reactions below:
Pink later revealed via social media that she teamed up with the dance group Bandaloop, and learned the entire routine within five days.
"Yeah... we did that," she wrote. "Bandaloop. They are the most incredible group of daring performers. They put me to shame, but still opened up their art form to me. THANK YOU to everyone that helped us to make this dream happen. THANK YOU to the American Music Awards for taking a chance with me. It was something none of us had ever imagined could be possible."
"It was the scariest thing I have ever done, and we did it all in five days," she added. "Start to finish. Hell yeah. I love you bandaloop. ❤️"
Ahead of the awards show, Pink took to Instagram on Thursday to tease her solo performance.
"I'm just afraid I'm going to get up there and be like, 'I don't know if I can do this,'" she said in the video. "I don't care about height. I just care about being able to actually breathe up there.
"I feel the fear this time," she continued. "This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do. This is the first time that I've ever panicked."
In addition to her solo performance, Pink also took the stage to perform with Kelly Clarkson for the first time. More on that in the video below!
