Pink Dishes on Dating a Boy Bander & Which Rock Star Made Carey Hart Jealous in New 'Carpool Karaoke'

As Pink has mentioned in the past, when she was little she was sure that she would end up marrying Jon Bon Jovi. However, that all came crashing down when the New Jersey rocker ended up marrying Dorothea Hurley in 1989.

"[I was] probably seven or eight," Pink recalled. "I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea, and I almost threw up in my mouth."

"I ripped his posters off the wall, threw them out, and didn't come out of my room for days," she continued. "I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart."