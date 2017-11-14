Pink Dishes on Dating a Boy Bander & Which Rock Star Made Carey Hart Jealous in New 'Carpool Karaoke'
Pink got candid about her past loves and youthful romances on an all new installment of "Carpool Karaoke!"
The "Beautiful Trauma" singer took a ride through the streets of Los Angeles with James Corden on Tuesday's Late Late Show, and she opened up about the first time she ever suffered true heartbreak.
As Pink has mentioned in the past, when she was little she was sure that she would end up marrying Jon Bon Jovi. However, that all came crashing down when the New Jersey rocker ended up marrying Dorothea Hurley in 1989.
"[I was] probably seven or eight," Pink recalled. "I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea, and I almost threw up in my mouth."
"I ripped his posters off the wall, threw them out, and didn't come out of my room for days," she continued. "I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart."
Over a decade later, Pink got the chance to meet Bon Jovi and she confessed her childhood feelings and heartache.
"I told him the first time I met him," Pink said. "We did a radio show in New Jersey and I think I was like, 22, and I was like, 'How are you guys? Are you happy, you and Dorothea?'"
Later, the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer set Pink a massive flower arrangement with a pair of leather pants pinned to the basket.
"The flower basket was like, life-sized, and there was a pair of leather pants with a note that said 'Now you can finally get into my pants,'" she remembered.
However, Pink's husband, Carey Hart, didn't exactly appreciate the gesture.
"Carey threw them out the window!" Pink said. "It wasn't weird, it was a joke. Like, I thought it was really funny. But Carey didn't think it was that funny."
And her infatuation with the singer wasn't the only story of unrequited love she shared with Corden during their musical drive -- she also opened up about her one-time date with *NSYNC's Joey Fatone.
During her first ever concert tour, Pink, then 19, opened for the megahit boy band, who she said "were really sweet."
"Joey Fatone used to come in my dressing room every day and visit with us, and he was such a sweet heart," she recalled.
However, Fatone actually had a crush on the singer and even asked her dad if he could take her out on a date.
"My dad actually thought Joey was very charming," Pink explained. "[Joey] took me to Friendly's. As a friendly date, not like, a date-date. I just wanted ice cream. We were in the friend zone."
Pink admitted that even back then she was more into troublemakers and bad boys, explaining, "I like kind of messed up teeth and a [criminal] record."
"Oh, so they weren't bad enough? You're more of a 98 Degrees kinda girl?" Corden joked.
Pink did go on to meet her own true love in Hart, and the two tied the knot in 2006. The couple share a 6-year-old daughter, Willow, and a 10-month-old son, Jameson.
Recently, the singer sat down with ET, where she opened up about dealing with the day-to-day challenges and joys of motherhood and matrimony, and shared what she loves about her husband.
"He's funny. He's naughty. I like his brain," Pink said. Check out the video below to hear more from the outspoken performer.