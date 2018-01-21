Pink Hilariously Freaks Out Over the Philadelphia Eagles Going to the Super Bowl

Pink's Super Bowl journey just got a whole lot sweeter.

The "What About Us" singer is gearing up to perform the National Anthem at the Feb. 4 game, where her hometown NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, is now set to take the field.

"Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!!" Pink tweeted on Sunday, before launching into some jibberish.

"I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now," she added.

Pink joins a growing list of elite artists who have sung the National Anthem at the most-watched television program of the year. The list includes Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles, Christina Aguilera and more.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake has been tapped to headline this year's Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. ET spoke with Pink in October when, coincidentally, she talked about opening for *NSYNC at the start of her career, and later, for Timberlake as a solo act.

"I would go to Europe and play arenas and have this big fancy tour, and then I would come back and play like the 9:30 club in D.C. to 200 people," she recalled. "And it's this roller coaster, and I remember joking with Justin Timberlake -- my first tour ever in '99 was opening for *NSYNC. And then 10 years later -- not 10 years, but it's 2004 -- I was opening for Justin. And the first day I saw him I was like, 'I've come far!'"

For more on the highly anticipated Super Bowl performances, watch below.

