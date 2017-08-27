Pink, Mel B and More Stars Get Political With Their Fashion at the 2017 MTV VMAs -- See the Pics!
The 2017 MTV VMAs was full of political statements -- with some artists choosing to let their outfits do the talking!
Pink, who gave a powerful speech about acceptance after being presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, added a sash reading "wake the fu*# up" during her performance.
Mel B, meanwhile, walked the red carpet in a sequined mini dress with the words "You Will Never Own Me" written across the front.
Max Joseph focused on religion, wearing a T-shirt reading "Jew," while Matt Rife's shirt declared, "Equality or these hands."
Singer Lizzo also made a statement on the carpet in a dress reading, "Truth Hurts" in huge, colorful letters.
