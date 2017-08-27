Awards

Pink, Mel B and More Stars Get Political With Their Fashion at the 2017 MTV VMAs -- See the Pics!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
PINK_GettyImages-840007580
Photo: Getty Images

The 2017 MTV VMAs was full of political statements -- with some artists choosing to let their outfits do the talking!

Pink, who gave a powerful speech about acceptance after being presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, added a sash reading "wake the fu*# up" during her performance. 

PINK_GettyImages-840007580
Photo: Getty Images

Mel B, meanwhile, walked the red carpet in a sequined mini dress with the words "You Will Never Own Me" written across the front. 

Mel B at 2017 VMAs
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Max Joseph focused on religion, wearing a T-shirt reading "Jew," while Matt Rife's shirt declared, "Equality or these hands." 

Priscilla and Max Joseph at 2017 VMAS
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
matt_rife_GettyImages-839961168
Photo: Getty Images

Singer Lizzo also made a statement on the carpet in a dress reading, "Truth Hurts" in huge, colorful letters. 

lizzo_GettyImages-839973980
Photo: Getty Images

See more on VMAs fashion in the video below.