Pink Opens Up About the Hardships of Monogamy: 'You Have Times When You Haven’t Had Sex in a Year'
Pink admits that being in a longtime relationship takes "work," but she's up to the task.
The 38-year-old pop star first started dating Carey Hart in 2001, and after breaking up briefly, she proposed to him in 2005 and their wedding was the next year. After 11 years of marriage, which included them separating for a time in 2008, Pink says she and Hart, 42, still have their ups and downs.
“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant …he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some," the mother of two tells The Guardian. "And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s**t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again."
Pink goes on to say that sometimes a couple's sex life can suffer as years go by. "Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year," she notes. "Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?”
The "Whatever You Want" singer adds, "Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again."
Pink was also quite candid during her exclusive interview with ET recently, and did not skirt around the fact that her and Hart's relationship has been tumultuous in the past, recalling that she used to sometimes pull off her wedding ring and throw it when they argued.
"I think I threw it in the pool once," she confessed. "I was standing on top of a grotto saying to all of his friends, 'I will never see you again, have a nice life!'"
Laughing, Pink continued, "Oh yeah, lots of drama."
As for how they're doing now, Pink quipped, "I'm hoping Carey asks me on a date soon because it's been a while."
So what's a date night like for these two? "Date night is if we're in Venice, [California], we ride bicycles to our favorite dive bar, play darts or pool," she said. "He's funny. Yeah, he's naughty. I like his brain."
Pink also spoke to ET about the "mom guilt" she sometimes faces while raising their 6-year-old daughter, Willow, and their 10-month-old son, Jameson.
"I would love to get rid of some of the mom guilt 'cause that really shades a lot of my decision-making," she shared. "I walk out the door, I leave my heart behind and it is conflicting, it is always conflicting and I want to be the best mom in the world."
