Pink Praises Christina Aguilera After AMAs Cameras Catch Her Making a Face During Whitney Houston Tribute

Pink is not here for your fake news! The 38-year-old pop star literally scaled a building during Sunday night’s 2017 American Music Awards, but that didn’t stop the haters from pointing out her skeptical facial expression during Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute.

During one audience reaction shot, Pink appeared to have a slightly pained face, which many claimed was shade on the “Beautiful Trauma” singer’s part after having a longtime feud with Xtina.

What the online trolls didn’t point out was that the camera then panned back to Pink several times throughout Aguilera’s performance, showing her grinning, in tears, and energetically clapping for her former “Lady Marmalade” collaborator.