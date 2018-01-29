Pink Releases Music Video for 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' Featuring Daughter Willow

Pink has teamed up with UNICEF for her latest musical project.



The 38-year-old singer, who is an ambassador for the United Nations program, dropped the official music video for "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" off her Beautiful Trauma album on Monday, and we think it's safe to say it's one of her most powerful music videos yet.



Shot in black-and-white and directed by Sasha Samsonova, the video captures Pink singing the track's chilling lyrics while sporting her signature 'do, a white tank top and distressed jeans.



"There's not enough rope to tie me down, there's not enough tape to shut this mouth," she belts out. "The stones you throw can make me bleed, but I won't stop until we're free. Wild hearts can't be broken."



Around the 1:26 mark, Pink's 6-year-old daughter, Willow, also makes an appearance, adorably snuggling up to her famous mama. We see her again towards the end of the video, at 2:54, kissing Pink on the cheek.

By working with UNICEF, Pink hopes to help save and protect children around the world. Fans can support the global mission by making a donation HERE.



The video comes one day after Pink performed the beautiful track at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The performance was well-received by fans on social media, with many of them praising her for doing "something different."



While we love her normally gravity-defying performances, it was refreshing to see the mother of two keep the full focus on her tremendous vocal range. She also kept her onstage ensemble simple, going barefoot and donning a simple white T-shirt with baggy jeans and minimal makeup, a look similar to the one she wore for the music video.



See highlights from the performance in the video below.



