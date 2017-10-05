Pink Says She Doesn't 'Feel Bad' About Dr. Luke's Legal Battle With Kesha: 'He's Not a Good Person'

Dr. Luke does not have a fan in Pink.

The 38-year-old singer called out Dr. Luke in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, declaring that while she doesn't know "what happened" between him and Kesha -- who has been in an ongoing legal battle with the music producer after claiming that he verbally and sexually assaulted her -- he's "not a good person."

“I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person," Pink said of Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald), who has vehemently denied Kesha's claims of abuse.

Pink -- who claimed that she hasn't experienced much overt sexism throughout her career because "people think I'm insane and aggressive and I'll bite them" -- worked with Dr. Luke in 2006, when he co-wrote and produced three songs on her album, I'm Not Dead. The mother of two insisted, however, that she'll never work with him again.