Pink Shares Adorable Letter Willow Wrote to Santa About Her 'Mom Fail'

Pink had a holiday whoopsie!

The "What About Us" singer shared her 6-year-old daughter Willow's letter to Santa on Friday, where Willow wrote about being worried that her Elf on the Shelf hasn't moved in several years.

"Translation: MOM FAIL. 'santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why.' #elfonthesamedamnshelf," Pink wrote alongside a picture of her daughter's handwritten letter, which included an adorable pic of the elf.

Last week, Pink shared an oh-so-cute snap of her little girl dressed in a red dress with a Santa hat, holding on to her almost-1-year-old brother, Jameson, in front of their Christmas tree.

The songstress recently opened up about Willow asking about dating and the heartfelt advice that she gave her.

"I said, 'Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you. They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny.'"

