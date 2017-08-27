Pink Shuts Down the MTV VMAs With Heartbreaking and Empowering Speech About Daughter Willow

"Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, 'Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know,'" Pink began. "She was like, 'Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.' And my brain went to, 'Oh my God, you're 6. Where is this coming from? Who said this? Can I kick a 6-year-old's ass?'"

The mom of two said she went home and made a PowerPoint presentation of "androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life, and carry on and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us." Among them: Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Annie Lennox, Prince, Janis Joplin, George Michael and Elton John.