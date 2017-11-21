Pink Slams Christina Aguilera Rift Rumors, Calls the 2017 AMAs a ‘Celebration of Women’

Enough is enough. Pink is tired of the fake beef people are trying to create between her and Christina Aguilera. It all started on Sunday night when the “Beautiful Trauma” singer was spotted in the audience at the 2017 American Music Awards.

During Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston, Pink appeared to have a slightly pained look. Viewers quickly jumped on the moment, but failed to notice future cut backs to Pink in which she was smiling, in tears, and clapping enthusiastically.

After praising Xtina’s performance on Twitter the night of the show, Pink even further clarified her thoughts on Monday in a series of supportive tweets.