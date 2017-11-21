Pink Slams Christina Aguilera Rift Rumors, Calls the 2017 AMAs a ‘Celebration of Women’
Enough is enough. Pink is tired of the fake beef people are trying to create between her and Christina Aguilera. It all started on Sunday night when the “Beautiful Trauma” singer was spotted in the audience at the 2017 American Music Awards.
During Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston, Pink appeared to have a slightly pained look. Viewers quickly jumped on the moment, but failed to notice future cut backs to Pink in which she was smiling, in tears, and clapping enthusiastically.
After praising Xtina’s performance on Twitter the night of the show, Pink even further clarified her thoughts on Monday in a series of supportive tweets.
“Last night was about honoring first responders, singing with one of the greatest voices I have ever heard @kelly_clarkson, and pushing myself to do something I was afraid of and everyone thought was impossible. I scaled a building. While singing live,” the acrobatic singer said.
But Pink was upset that more people seemed to focus on her reaction shot than on the hard work of the show’s performers.
“Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad,” she wrote. “You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you're afraid of the power we have when we get together.”
She concluded her explanation by adding, “I choose to remember last night as being a celebration of women, of Diana, of Whitney, of love and life and joy and all things good. THANKYOU to everyone that had the courage to take that stage- whether it be right side up or sideways. All love.”
Aguilera hasn’t commented on the fake feud, but she did like Pink’s original tweet slamming the rumors. In October, Pink told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she had collaborated with Xtina on a new song, years after their real-life feud ended.
Watch the clip below for more from the 2017 AMAs!
