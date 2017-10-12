Pink Talks Overcoming Mom Guilt: 'I Put Way Too Much Pressure on Myself' (Exclusive)
Pink isn't afraid to be honest about struggling to balance her career as a musician and her life at home as a mom to two kids, Willow and Jameson.
ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the singer, where she got candid about trying to have it all.
"I would love to get rid of some of the mom guilt 'cause that really shades a lot of my decision making," she reveals. "I walk out the door, I leave my heart behind and it is conflicting, it is always conflicting and I want to be the best mom in the world."
The 38-year-old artist also opened up on the stress of modern motherhood.
"I put way too much pressure on myself, I think we all do," Pink adds. "I don't know, we put that on ourselves, that is how we mom now."
But with that pain comes the hope she can inspire her children.
"I want to follow my passion too and I want my kids to see what it looks like to have a mom that is a boss," she continues. "That is following her passion, that is working really hard towards her goals, but there is always a choice...it is a balance."
Luckily, even with the pressure, the "What About Us" singer is able to maximize her time with her kids, saying she is "blessed beyond belief."
"My kids go with me on tour and they have this incredible, diverse, beautiful carnival of people between my dancers and my band and wardrobe and our chef Robbie who taught [Willow] how to cook when she was two and it is just this gypsy family of traveling people and that part is beautiful," she shares.
Speaking of her daughter, Pink joked that after her beautiful speech during her Video Vanguard honor at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year, Willow still wasn't exactly blown away.
"She wasn't super impressed that night," Pink reveals. "She was more concerned with her sleepover."
But they had talked about the idea of bullying and beauty well before the speech, where Pink told her "we help other people to change, so they can see more kinds of beauty."
"I think also her hearing that I get made fun of, 'cause she is six and thinks I am awesome, she doesn't yet despise me, so she is like, 'What do you mean you get made fun of? You are perfect,'" she adds.
Willow also still has some sibling rivalry with her baby brother. "She was very disappointed in him when he first came out," the singer says. "I threw her a big sister party. I really thought I dotted my 'I's and crossed my 'T's. But it' fine, it'll be fine. One day she'll thank me."
But when she's not tending to kids, her career or her new album, Pink is definitely looking for a little one-on-one time with her husband, Carey Hart.
"I'm hoping Carey asks me on a date soon because it's been a while," she jokes, while also gushing a little about her husband of 11 years.
"He's funny. He's naughty. I like his brain," she says.
Pink's new album, Beautiful Trauma, is out Friday, Oct. 13. For more on the singer and her adorable family, watch the video below!