Pink Talks Overcoming Mom Guilt: 'I Put Way Too Much Pressure on Myself' (Exclusive)

Pink isn't afraid to be honest about struggling to balance her career as a musician and her life at home as a mom to two kids, Willow and Jameson.

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the singer, where she got candid about trying to have it all.

"I would love to get rid of some of the mom guilt 'cause that really shades a lot of my decision making," she reveals. "I walk out the door, I leave my heart behind and it is conflicting, it is always conflicting and I want to be the best mom in the world."